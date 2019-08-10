Sunfeast Kolkata School Football League 2019 saw unparalleled performances at the finals as team Chowbaga High School emerged victorious

Sunfeast Kolkata School Football League, one of the most sought after football tournaments created immense football excitement in Kolkata in its second edition. The matches took place from 23rd July to 10th August 2019 at NKDA Football Stadium. This edition received a strong surge in participation from U-18 football teams in top 24 schools that showcased some exceptional sporting moments. Sunfeast endeavors to provide a strong and effective platform to young footballers and foster fresh sports talent in the country through this event as well as other initiatives like Sunfeast Cup held in North Eastern states of India every year. The winning team received a total cash prize of Rs 50,000/- in the league and the runners up received cash prize of Rs 25,000/-. This will inspire the passionate young players to pursue the sport even after the league is over. This initiative has been widely appreciated by the sports authorities, mentors and parents of children participating in the league.

Organized by Sports Connect in association with Sunfeast Biscuits, ITC Ltd, the second edition of Sunfeast KSFL saw budding footballers in high octane action. Former Indian International football players like Shri Shyam Thapa, Shri Mehtab Hossain and renowned members in the football fraternity Shri Subrato Dutta, Senior Vice President, AIFF and Shri Joydeep Mukherjee, Hon. Secretaries, IFA, West Bengal were the guests of honour.

The second edition elevated the excitement quotient for football enthusiasts in Kolkata. The football league witnessed challenging set of matches between 24 top schools with stellar performances and extraordinary efforts by the young stars. Sunfeast’s Kolkata School Football League saw a nail biting competition between the two finalists, La Martiniere For Boys, Kolkata and Chowbaga High School. The young stars of Chowbaga High School put their best foot forward and performed exceedingly well in the tournament. Chowbaga High School performed remarkably throughout the match to keep pace and march towards victory while La Martiniere For Boys, Kolkata also proved to be the dominating nerve of the match.

Mr Paritosh Wali, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Confections Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Limited, said, “We are glad to see a great response from Kolkata in the 2nd edition of Sunfeast Kolkata School Football League. Many talented players received an all-round development for the sport from the grass root level. We aim to identify new talent, develop an ecosystem and create an environment of growth in the sport. It is encouraging to see Sunfeast KSFL progress as a platform for many budding players in India. We at ITC are proud to create a football ecosystem to nurture promising players, who will surely make India proud in the future. We endeavor to enable and empower more young players to become tomorrow’s footballers for the nation.”

Sharing insights about the tournament, Joy Duttagupta, CEO, Sports Connect said, “Sunfeast KSFL has become a significant football tournament to evolve the skills of young talent in Kolkata. The need of the hour is to provide youngsters with a platform to showcase their strengths and abilities. Sunfeast Kolkata School Football League has expanded the horizon of football among the young sportsmen in Kolkata by launching the second edition at a large scale. We are glad to see more talented football players in Kolkata who can be enabled to become professional players. I really appreciate the efforts taken by Sunfeast from ITC foods and the organizers to identify upcoming talent.”

