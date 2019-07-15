Sunfeast Kolkata School Football League kicks off its second edition

Sunfeast Kolkata School Football League, one of the most awaited school football tournaments is all set to commence its second edition in Kolkata. The league will be held in NKDA Football Stadium from 23rd July to 10th August with budding footballers battling it out for the top spot. This year, the league has witnessed a strong surge in participation from U-18 football teams intop 24 schools in Kolkata. As a larger outcome from the league, Sunfeast endeavors to provide a strong and effective platform to young footballers and foster fresh sports talent in the country.

The second edition of Sunfeast KSFL promises action packed sporting moments. Each team will be mentored by renowned personalities in the football circuit such as Prasanta Banerjee, Bhaskar Ganguly, Sumit Mukherjee, Krishnendu Ray, Debasish Mukherjee, Mihir Boseand Pradip Dutta to ensure that the players perform their best in every match. The league will be conducted under the rules and regulations of the Indian Football Association.

The first edition of KSFL generated a lot of excitement for football enthusiasts in Kolkata. The platform provided immense exposure for the winning team St. James School as they played against national level footballers at Mohun Bagan in a friendly match. This year’s winning team will play against a reputed football club in India.

The first leg will witness a battle among participants to be the top 12 qualifiers. The qualifying teams will be split into 4 groups constituting of 3 teams each, one from each group will win to reach the semi-finals. The last leg will witness the semi-final winners clash at the finals.

“ITC Sunfeast is delighted to announce the 2nd edition of Sunfeast Kolkata School Football League. We received encouraging response in the first edition of the tournament and many talented players were benefitted with an all-round development in the sport. Our aim is to identify budding talent from the grass root level and enable an environment of all round development in football. It is encouraging to see Sunfeast KSFL progress as a platform for many promising players in India. We at ITC are proud to create a football ecosystem to nurture young talents of the game, who will surely make India proud in the future. We endeavor to empower more young players and contribute meaningfully in developing tomorrow’s footballers for the nation.” said Paritosh Wali, COO –Confections, ITC Ltd. Foods Division

The winning teams would receive a total cash prize of INR 50,000/- and the runners up INR 25,000/- from the league.

List of schools participating in the tournament include:

· St James School

· LaMarteniere for Boys

· Calcutta Boys School

· St Thomas Boys School Khidderpore

· St. Francis & Xavier School

· The Heritage School

· Albany Hall Public School

· Aditya Academy, Dumdum

· South Point School

· Salt Lake School, CA

· Scottish Church School

· Calcutta Jubilee Institution

· Barrackpore Army Public School

· PathaBhavan

· Chowbaga High School

· R.K. Mission

· Narendrapur

· JadavpurVidypith

· Hare School

· Apeejay School

· Frank Anthony Public School

· Julien Day, Ganganagar

· Bidhan Nagar Govt

· Metropolitan Institution, Main

· Delhi Public School, Ruby Park

