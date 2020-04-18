Super Singer adds yet another feather to its musical cap

Star Jalsha has always taken the onus to present a diverse repertoire of engaging content for its viewers. Even during the lockdown, the channel has come up with several unique and path breaking initiatives to keep the audience entertained.

Last week, Super Singer became the first nonfiction show in Bengali television history to have been shot entirely on the mobile. The outstanding love and response received from the audience gave the channel an impetus to create yet another unique endeavour.

Team Super Singer is back again to mesmerize the audience with two brand new episodes this weekend to celebrate Poila Baishakh. This week’s episodes will showcase the host, judges and the top 7 participants of the show come together yet again to celebrate Poila Baishakh from their respective homes. These unique episodes, shot entirely on their mobile phones will feature songs, food and celebrations that define the spirit of the festival.

Sanchari Sengupta, Shrayee Paul, Shalini Mukherjee, Rajdeep Mukherjee, Tulika Das, Deepmala Halder, Mayuri Saha are all set to captivate the audience once again and showcase their singing prowess. Host Jisshu U Sengupta along with Judges Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kumar Sanu and Jeet Gannguli will be seen guiding the contestants and joining in this celebration.Watch out for these super exciting episodes of Super Singer, this Saturday (18thApril) and Sunday(19thApril), 8:30 pm onwards only on Star Jalsha SD and HD