Super Singer is back in a new avatar with super excitement, surprises galore

Finally, the wait is over. Viewers of Bengal will soon be privy to fresh new episodes of their favourite singing reality show ‘Super Singer’. The show is all set to return on Star Jalsha channel every Saturday and Sunday, starting 25th July in a brand-new avatar with unique themes and a host of surprises.

In the very first episode, Super Singer is introducing ‘Challengers’ Round’, with several new participants shortlisted through Challenger audition, conducted across centers pre-lockdown, who will come on stage to challenge the existing participants of Super Singer. As a result, Bengal will get to see the performances of fresh ‘challenger’ talents, who have the potential to make it to the top 3 positions by challenging the existing participants.

The opening episode will be a fierce fight of survival in the contest between the challengers and the existing contestants unfolding drama, building monumental tension and at the same time offering unparalleled entertainment for its viewers.

While Bengal’s favourite host Jisshu U Sengupta will once again be seen mesmerizing the audience with his wit and charm, the viewers will be in for a huge surprise as they will be privy to a brand-new judges’ panel. As this new phase of Super Singer begins, four of the most talented singers of this country – Shaan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Rupankar Bagchi and Lopamudra Mitra will be seen judging, guiding and mentoring these contestants.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Subhankar Chattopadhyay, Producer & Director, Super Singer said, “In a short span of time, Super Singer has paved its way in the hearts of the viewers. The show has been loved by one and all ever since its launch. Due to the ongoing situation where we have limited resources to work with, it has now become a challenge for all of us in Super Singer to keep up to the grandeur of the show. We are hopeful that we will be able to cope up with the present scenario and present to our viewers exciting fresh new episodes of Super Singer.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Avishek Mandal EVP & Channel Head, Star Jalsha & Jalsha Movies said, “Super Singer has received immense love and support from its viewers ever since its inception. We are extremely delighted to present the show in its full flair once again. We are all set to mesmerize the audience with power packed performances, exciting twists and interesting challenges. We can’t wait for them to watch it on screen again”

Watch out for the brand-new episodes of Super Singer 25th July onwards, Saturday – Sunday, 9:00 PM only on Star Jalsha.

