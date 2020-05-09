Super Singer ‘Robi Boron’: An ode to Tagore A Grand tribute to the COVID-19 warriors by India’s Leading singers and musicians

People around the world have been mesmerized by Kabiguru RabindranathTagore’s immortal body of work. The legendary bard from Bengal has inspired the global community with his poetry, songs and stories which resonate with us even today.

The channel, as a part of the Rabindra Jayanti celebrations, is proud to present a 3 hour long mega musical carnival called ‘Super Singer- Robi Boron’, where the best of Indian musical talents will pay a tribute to the courageous Covid-19 warriors through Tagore’s evergreen songs and recitals on the occasion of his 159th birth anniversary.

The musical tribute will feature the top 7 contestants of the show along with the host Jisshu U Sengupta and judges Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kumar Sanu and Jeet Gannguli. Musical maestros Alka Yagnik, Shaan, Udit Narayan, Abhijit Bhattacharya, Usha Uthup, Pandit Tanmoy Bose, Shilajit Majumder, Rupam Islam, Iman Chakraborty, Rupankar Bagchi, Debojyoti Mishra, Lopamudra Mitra, Kaushiki Chakraborty and Bengal’s very own Prosenjit Chatterjee will be joining hands with the Super Singer team to salute the indomitable spirit of the Covid-19 crusaders in the show. The show has been shot entirely on the mobile phones of the artistes from the safety of their own homes.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shubhankar Chatterjee, Director& Producer, Super Singer said, “This week’s episode of Super Singer is extremely special as we honour the legacy of Tagore along with the Covid- 19 warriors. Our judges, contestants and celebrity artistes from all over the country have worked tirelessly to put together ‘Robiboron’ and make it a success. I don’t think any channel or production house has even attempted to or thought of presenting a show of this magnitude or scale at a time like this. We can’t wait for the viewers to watch our one of a kind offering, this Sunday.”

Mr. Avishek Mandal, EVP & Channel Head, Star Jalsha & Jalsha Movies said, “Amidst this lockdown, Super Singer Robiboron will set a benchmark in content creation, collaboration and innovation. We are thankful to all the participating artists and team members who have put in monumental effort in creating this mega show. It has been created as a tribute to the courageous Covid-19 warriors who are fighting this deadly disease in order to keep us safe. It is a proud moment for team Star Jalsha and we are sure that our audience will love this unique Rabindra Jayanti celebration.”

Super Singer: Robi Boron will be telecast on Sunday- 10th May, 7 pm onwards only on Star Jalsha.