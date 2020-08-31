Superstar Khiladi Akshay Kumar and adventurer Bear Grylls set out on a classic military-style mission in the latest episode of ‘Into The Wild

Discovery, India’s leading real-life entertainment network, has continued its tradition of featuring iconic Indians by getting Akshay Kumar on-board in the latest episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. Akshay follows the footsteps of Superstar Rajinikanth who made his TV debut earlier this year with Into The Wild. Notably, last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured in a memorable episode of Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and PM Modi.

Shot at Bandipur Tiger Reserve, ‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar’, will follow all military style drills, with former British military personnel Bear Grylls taking charge along with fit and agile Akshay Kumar, son of a military officer, and somebody who has donned multiple hats, including that of an actor, producer, martial artist and philanthropist. Audiences can stream the show starting 8:00 PM, September 11 on Discovery Plus while the broadcast premiere of the show is scheduled for 8:00 PM on September 14 across 12 Discovery channels including Discovery Channel, Discovery HD, DTamil, Animal Planet, Animal Planet HD, TLC, TLC HD, Discovery ID, Discovery ID HD, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo, and Discovery Kids. The premiere on Discovery Plus, Discovery and Discovery HD will be available in 7 languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali and English.

The buzz around Akshay Kumar’s episode is immense as the show featuring PM Modi generated historic high ratings for the infotainment genre whereas Into The Wild with Rajinikanth is the second highest rated show ever in the genre. This special episode will be showcased on Discovery network of channels in 50 countries across Asia, Europe and Africa including India, Japan, China, UAE, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Poland etc.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eFA7a4eiszQ