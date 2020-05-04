Microsoft today announced that Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 are now available in India via commercial authorized resellers, authorized retail and online partners at a starting price of INR 98,999, INR 72,999 and INR 98,999 respectively.

Designed with mobile productivity at its core, the latest Surface line-up features products that are more versatile, adaptable and personal.

“The ways in which we connect, work and learn are changing rapidly; and our devices are helping us stay connected and be productive as we work and learn remotely. The new Surface line-up is created for the modern worker. Each of the devices offers unparalleled versatility, greater performance and multi-tasking capabilities that empower you to work from anywhere, anytime,” said Rajiv Sodhi, COO, Microsoft India.

Surface Pro X: Design without Sacrifice to Fuel Mobility and Productivity

The all-new Surface Pro X is Microsoft’s thinnest, lightest, most powerful and most connected 2-in-1 laptop ever. Pairing elegance with cutting-edge performance, it gives you more ways to be productive and achieve your goals.

Measuring a mere 7.3mm and weighing at 774g, Surface Pro X stands out with a brilliant 13” edge-to-edge PixelSense™ Display and signature 3:2 ratio to help you maximise your workspace. The device also features a custom processor developed in partnership with Qualcomm that delivers best-in-class graphics performance for true PC capability, integrated connectivity and low power consumption, and is coupled with full solid-state drive (SSD) size and speed, and dual 4K video output via USB-C.

Complement your mobile lifestyle and personalize your experiences by pairing the device with new Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard, Surface Slim Pen[1] and Surface Arc Mouse[2], to transform Surface Pro X into a full laptop and portable studio. Surface Slim Pen is stored and recharged in the luxurious Alcantara®-covered keyboard, always ready to assist you in creating intuitively on applications such as Adobe Gemini, Whiteboard or OneNote.

Curated for the modern worker, Surface Pro X will offer you ultimate mobility and lasting speed with all-day battery life[3] of up to 13 hours, fast-charging to about 80% within just an hour[4] and LTE connectivity[5], so you’re able to stay in touch and collaborate with one another efficiently.

Surface Pro 7: Same Versatility, Greater Performance

Redesigned from the inside out, Surface Pro 7 is more powerful than ever with the latest quad-core, 10th Generation Intel® Core™ processor, making it 2.3 times faster than previous generations. With its greater performance, users can work and play their way virtually anywhere. Surface Pro 7 now comes in 2 colours – Black and Platinum. Complete your experience on the Surface Pro 7 with the new & improved Signature Type Cover, Arc Mouse & Pen that complement your style with a choice of rich colours – that come in Ice Blue, Poppy Red, Black & Platinum.

With Fast Charging, all-day battery life[6] and Instant On, Surface Pro 7 offers high power, laptop-to-tablet versatility and brilliant high-resolution 12.3” PixelSense™ Display while remaining ultra-slim and light at just 775g.

Surface Pro 7 offers more options for connecting to displays, docking stations or charging accessories with an updated port selection of USB-A, USB-C™ and Surface Connect. Transforming from laptop to tablet with the innovative, built-in kickstand and removable Surface Signature Type Cover[7], users can jot down ideas in a more natural way and take their ideas to the next level.

Whether for work or leisure, Surface Pro 7 is the perfect companion for everyday life. Take a break from work and chill out with an HD movie or your favourite music on Spotify[8], while experiencing the crisp, clear audio with Dolby® Audio™ Premium sound.

Surface Laptop 3: Perfect Balance of Power and Elegance

The all-new Surface Laptop 3 retains its iconic slim, sleek and lightweight design but is now twice as fast as previous generations, with faster multitasking and improved graphics.

Now available in two sizes, 13.5 and 15 inches, the Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch features the latest 10th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor for improved speed and performance, while the Surface Laptop 3 15-inch brings a larger display to the Surface Laptop family with an elegant, all-metal design and strong graphics performance powered by a custom AMD processor.

Complement your style with rich tone-on-tone colour combinations in Matte Black and Platinum. Surface Laptop 3 is slim and lightweight — the 13.5-inch weighs just 1,288g and 1,265g for its Matte Black and Platinum colour variants respectively, while the 15-inch weighs only 1,542g. Surface Laptop 3 is now available in two durable keyboard styles — rich, warm Alcantara® material or a cool, new metal.

With industry-leading typing comfort and all-day battery life[9], Surface Laptop 3 is an ideal laptop that will keep your day running smoothly. With Fast Charging, it can be charged up to 80% in about one hour[10]. It is meticulously crafted with a 20% larger trackpad to make navigation easier and seamless.

Created for the modern worker, Surface Laptop 3 features Instant On, USB-C™ and USB-A ports and dual far-field Studio Mics for great Microsoft Teams calls and dictation in Office. You can exercise more control over your sensitive information with a removable hard drive for data retention.[11]

Availability and Pricing

Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 are generally available via commercial authorised resellers, authorised retail and online partners such as Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Amazon and Flipkart. Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 will be available in the following configurations:

Model MRP Surface Pro X (Available in Matte Black only)Surface Pro X 8/128GB LTE

98,999/- Surface Pro 7 (Available in Platinum and Matte Black only)Surface Pro i3/4/128Surface Pro i5/8/128Surface Pro i5/8/256Surface Pro i7/16/256 72,999/- 88,999/-116,999/-141,999/- Surface Laptop 313.5-inch (Available in Platinum and Matte Black (metal version only))Surface Laptop 3 i5/8/128GB 13.5in15-inch (Available in Matte Black)Surface Laptop 3 A9/8/128GB 15in 98,999/- 116,999/-

###

About Microsoft

Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) is the leading platform and productivity company for the mobile-first, cloud-first world, and its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Microsoft set up its India operations in 1990. Today, Microsoft entities in India have over 11,000 employees, engaged in sales and marketing, research, development and customer services and support, across 11 Indian cities – Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune. Microsoft offers its global cloud services from local data centers to accelerate digital transformation across Indian start-ups, businesses, and government organizations.