Surprise little ones with Havmor quirky flavours on Children’s Day

Kolkata: It’s Children’s Day and what can be more exciting than to treat your little ones with an ice-cream to celebrate this special day. Children love surprises and they get excited when you make a celebration of something simple and fun. To make the most of this special day, Havmor has these interesting and mouth-watering flavours like Rocket Candy, Sandwich ice-cream and party poppers which are sure to bring excitement among kids. These scrumptious desserts are a perfect delicacy to celebrate with the kids on this special occasion.

Rocket Candy is the fun ice-cream that combines the best of both worlds, Raspberry flavored ice cream and Pista flavored crunchy candy to bring double the joy for children. The quirky party poppers are a fun-mix of milk chocolate, cake, jam in a colorful funfetti, that even adults will be hard pressed not to scoop up and relish.

Last but not the least, Havmor’s cookie ice-cream sandwich with its perfect blend of chocolate, cookies and ice-cream in a sandwich form is sure to delight one and all.

Take a walk down memory lane, be a child yourself and enjoy these lip-smacking ice cream flavours with your little ones at your nearest outlets.

