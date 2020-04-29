Sustainable Housing: The choice for a better future’ written by Sudeep Kolte, VP Sales & Marketing, Saint Gobain India Pvt Ltd – Gyproc Business

Sustainable Housing: The choice for a better future’ written by Sudeep Kolte, VP Sales & Marketing, Saint Gobain India Pvt Ltd – Gyproc Business3 min read
In this progressively growing world, people are increasingly becoming aware of the impact of human
actions on the environment and their future generations. With the growing effects resulting in climate
changes, there is a dire need to incorporate a sustainable way of living as our key to existence. But what
exactly is sustainable living? Sustainable living means to live in a synchronized way without upsetting the
course of nature. It leads to the decreased consumption and extraction of Earth’s natural resources. It is
of high priority that development in the present takes place without harnessing the future assets and
harming the future of the generations to come.
However, is it possible to amalgamate sustainable living into how we plan our housing? Of course it is!
There are four essential principles of Sustainable living – minimizing waste, limiting the use of Earth’s
natural resources, wise use of the environment, and ensuring quality working/living environments –
which can be easily incorporated in way we plan our housing. These days, majority of the interior
designers and architects impose tremendously emphasis on sustainability when building and designing
space. This encourages the consumers to build an eco-friendly surroundings. Not only does Sustainable
housing help to bring about change in our lifestyle but also attain as a better and healthy future.
So how can one make their house sustainable? What are the things that will help people move towards
sustainable housing?
Energy Conservation & eco-efficiency
Energy conservation and a zero-waste lifestyle are key to sustainable housing. When designing a space
try and incorporate elements that help reduce waste and consume only the necessary amounts of
energy. Some examples of this are the use of energy saving LED lights, solar panels to generate power &
electricity, organic paints that are made with natural raw materials and building materials like gypsum
that’s are recyclable and have environment friendly properties.
Decreased environmental effect
The millennial generation want affordable functional spaces that offer comfort without compromising
on design or affecting the environment. One of the big trends catching on among designers is
minimalism, which not only declutters a space but also helps to project a small space look bigger and
spacious. Similarly, reduce, reuse and recycle and do-it-yourself (DIY) are other trends that have
propagated among young home owners. Use of multipurpose solutions like drywalls which help in
partitioning a room into two, saves not only the cost but also the materials used to build another
separate room. Drywalls are also flexible in nature, faster to construct and easier to build than brick or
cement walls. .
Durability and Flexibility
Investing in a home is typically a one-time investment as there is a lot of thinking that goes in while
buying a house. The goal of designing for longevity is to create durable and timeless spaces and reduce
the need to change the whole design every couple of years. The best way to achieve timelessness is to
choose quality over quantity, and simplicity/functionality over embellishments. Technology and
innovations have led to designs that can be modified to create bigger spaces. For example, adjustable
and modular furniture like Sofa cum beds and wall mounted tables or built in shelves or mounts for TVs
on drywalls.
A Hale and hearty Environment
People spend most of their times indoors, be it schools, colleges, offices or homes. Consideration of the
indoor health environment should be on the priority list for every designer and home owner.. Use of
material which have low emission of VOC – volatile organic compounds and other air pollutants or
materials like Gyproc that have moisture resistant qualities and can absorb harmful compounds help in
creating a healthy living space. The right kind of ventilation also improves the air quality of a home. To
increase connectivity with nature bio-phillic designs are the way to go, however more relevant for large
spaces.
Industries like energy, automobile, IT and biopharmaceuticals have adopted the green concept. The
construction and interiors industry too, is striding towards sustainability with ecological practices
implemented while designing spaces.