By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

“Swachh Bharat”– a Bengali feature film directed by Jiit Chakraborty, produced by LRP Entertainment and Mithu Das is all set to start its shoot from 25th January.

The movie stars Saswata Chatterjee, Sreelekha Mitra, Darshana Banik, Biswanath Basu and Kharaj Mukherjee. Music of the film is being composed by Joy Sarkar.

