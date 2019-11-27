Swar Samrat Festival starts on 1st December

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti,Pic: Rajib Mukherjee :- The 8th Season of Swara Samrat Festival (SSF), a 4 day Mega Festival of Indian Classical Music & Dance starts on 1st December at Uttam Manch with SSF Alaap. The Festival dedicated to Swara Samrat Ustad Ali Akbar Khan. On 7th& 8th December some of the greatest legends and maestros will be seen performing at Nazrul Manch followed by the finale of this season on 13th February, 2020 at the same venue with the celebration of the Centinary Year of Sitar Legend, Bharat Ratna Pandit Ravi Shankar.

SSF, the biggest festival of Indian Classical Music & Dance in Eastern India is the brainchild of Sarode maestro Pandit Tejendra Narayan Majumdar and it is organized by Shreeranjani Foundation Trust, headed by by the Sarod maestro and his family.



