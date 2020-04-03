Swiggy launches the ‘Hope, Not Hunger’ initiative to feed the needy

Swiggy, India’s largest food delivery platform, has partnered with various commercial kitchens, NGOs and state governments to provide daily meals to thousands of underprivileged, daily wagers and stranded migrant labourers who have limited access to nutritious food during the 21-day lockdown.

The ‘Hope, Not Hunger’ initiative was launched last week to support the Delhi Government’s program to feed the needy. Swiggy helped organize the preparation and distribution of nutritious meals twice a day across relief camps in Delhi with the support of partners such as Compass Kitchens, Lite Bite Foods and SmartQ. The relief effort was quickly scaled to Mumbai with the help of NGOs Pratham, HelpAge India and Yuva, and Elior India acting as the food supply partner. Since then, Swiggy has taken this initiative to Bangalore, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Chennai and Kolkata, supplying over 75,000 meals daily. I-Pac and other corporate entities have also come forward to source and expand the food supply to additional cities through their network of NGOs. While feeding the hungry, this initiative has also helped set things in motion for these kitchens and restaurant staff during these difficult times.

Having served over 2,50,000 meals so far, Swiggy is in the process of crowdsourcing funds from corporates and individuals in order to scale the initiative to other parts of the country. The goal is to serve 5,00,000 meals daily. Each meal served for lunch and dinner includes adequate portions of rice, dal and vegetables to ensure the nutritional needs of the individual are met.

Speaking about the ‘Hope, not hunger’ initiative, Mr. Sriharsha Majety, CEO, Swiggy, said, “These are challenging times for the service industry including the food sector. There are restaurants that run the very real risk of shutting down permanently due to lack of business. This, in turn, has the potential to destroy the livelihoods of thousands of kitchen workers, cooks and support staff. Considering the nature of our business, we are in a unique place to contribute by making something as essential as food available to the needy while providing business opportunities for our restaurant and kitchen partners, so that we can together make it through to the other end of this crisis.”

One of the large supply partners in this initiative, Mr. Dev Amritesh, Managing Director, Compass Kitchens, said, “We at Compass Group India are in the business of feeding people every day with nutritious meals across corporates, schools, colleges, factories and hospitals. In these difficult times, most of our clients have had to close their institutions. The capacity in our industrial kitchens was therefore available, and this has been just the right use for them. We are serving 40,000 meals as part of this initiative and are honoured to be a part of this initiative along with Swiggy.”

“Elior is extremely pleased to partner with Swiggy and be of service to the distressed in this hour of crisis. Through the various central kitchens that Elior has across the country, we will be producing more than 20,000 meals a day. We hope this gesture will help mitigate the troubles of those to whom we wish to reach out”, saidMr. Sanjay Kumar, MD & CEO, Elior India.

Thousands of Swiggy customers have already contributed to the ‘Hope, Not Hunger’ initiative through the Swiggy app. Swiggy has also set up a platform on Milaap for individual donations and can be accessed via www.hopenothunger.com. The donation is completely voluntary and is eligible for deduction under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act, 1961 for Indian donors. A donation of as little as ₹250 can provide a day’s meals to a family of four.