Swiggy pays a musical tribute to delivery partners across the industry with ‘Shukriya Kare’

In this onerous situation of COVID-19 outbreak and in midst of nationwide lockdown, delivery partners have been tirelessly delivering essentials from food to groceries, medicines, or any other household essential at everyone’s doorsteps. The delivery executives have been the unsung warriors through this Coronavirus pandemic, helping and urging citizens to stay safe indoors. To pay tribute to their heroic efforts amidst these challenging times, Swiggy has collaborated with Universal Music India and Havas group to launch ‘Shukriya Kare’, a thank-you anthem for all delivery partners.

The music video highlights the courage and selflessness of delivery partners and brings together an amalgamation of popular Indian singers such as Armaan Malik, Jasleen Royal, Lisa Mishra, Asees Kaur, Sukriti, Prakriti Kakkar along with social media influencers like Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Mrunal Panchal and Manav Chhabra appreciating the efforts put in by the delivery partners, who are risking their lives to provide us with comfort in the times of COVID-19.



“As the pandemic continues to impact communities around the world, people are uniting and helping each other now more than ever. Swiggy honours the dedication of all the delivery partners across the industry who have been risking their lives to offer convenience to consumers and enable them to stay indoors. This anthem is a token from Swiggy and all the supporting artists to cheer for the delivery partners and show them that their efforts are recognized and appreciated by all of us”, said Srivats TS, VP Marketing, Swiggy.

Speaking about the association, Preeti Nayyar, Vice President- Brand Partnerships, Universal Music Group and Brands, India and South Asia, said “Creating this musical tribute for our unsung warriors is something very special and will always be close to our hearts. At Universal Music India we strive to use the healing power of music to support communities. And this partnership has been in line with our current efforts of supporting and cheering people – especially in these COVID times. Popular Indian artists and influencers have come together, to highlight the contribution of delivery executives and thank them for their selfless service. This is a wonderful initiative by Swiggy and with the anthem ‘Shukriya Kare’ we hope to spark a movement where people carry forward messages of gratitude for delivery partners who are helping citizens stay indoors and safe.”

Swiggy teamed up with Medlife, Dunzo and Grofers to make this song an expression of the industry’s gratitude amid the ongoing crisis. Released on Tuesday, the video has already garnered over 4.5 million views across social media platforms with engagement numbers exceeding 3 million. The 2.18 minute video features visuals of empty streets and isolated iconic spots with only delivery partners on roads fulfilling their duties to serve the nation.

The lyrics of the song is written by Sahas Pareek and composed by M Ajay Vaas with catchy lines like ‘Tera shukriya karein, khushiyan jo dil se laaya ho’. Several social media influencers are inviting their followers to take a piece of paper and put a message on it saying “Thank You, Delivery Heroes. Stay Safe!” – and put it up on their doors while posting it on social media platforms using the hashtag #ShukriyaDeliveryPartners.

The song has been listed in the Instagram music library. To view the music video, please click here

Team Credits:

Vocalists & Featuring: Armaan Malik, Asees Kaur, Lisa Mishra, Prakriti Kakar, Sukriti Kakar, Jasleen Royal and IKKA

Also Featuring: Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Mrunal Panchal & Manav Chhabra

Composer: M Ajay Vaas

Lyrics: Sahas Pareek

Rap Lyrics: IKKA

Music Production and Programming: Robinson Shalu

Mixing & Mastering Engineer: Pankaj Borah at Neo Sound

Video concept: Harman Singha

Video production: Ricky Saxena

Video Editor: Navneet Kumar