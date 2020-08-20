Navigation
T20 cricket returns as Hero Caribbean Premier League kicks off
T20 cricket returns as Hero Caribbean Premier League kicks off

Hero Caribbean Premier League sets the stage for return of T20 cricket

Hero MotoCorp – Title Sponsor of Caribbean Premier League since 2015First mainstream Twenty20 cricket league to commence since Covid-19 lockdownScheduled from Aug 18-Sep 10 in Trinidad and Tobago; To be broadcasted on Star Sports and Live Streamed on FanCode 
The wait is over! Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer is set to bring the exciting cricketing action back with Hero Caribbean Premier League (Hero CPL), popularly known as the ‘Biggest Party in Sport’, starting from 18 August to 10 September 2020.
The Hero CPL will bring the best T20 cricketers in action from the Caribbean and from around the world. This includes the likes of Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Ross Taylor and Dwayne Bravo. The Hero CPL T20 will witness participation from six popular teams –Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Zouks
The tournament will see 33 games played at two venues in Trinidad and Tobago.  Hero CPL 2019 runners-up – Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on Trinbago Knight Riders in the opening match, while the second game will be contested between Barbados Tridents and St Kitts and Nevis. 

