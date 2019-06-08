TACO BELL ANNOUNCES NEW “WIN THE CUP, WIN THE TACO” CAMPAIGN

This cricket season, it’s raining tacos!

As over one billion people around the country are cheering, Taco Bell, the world’s leading Mexican-inspired quick service restaurant brand is rooting for India to win this cricketing season through a unique ‘Win the Cup, Win the Taco’ campaign.

The new campaign draws inspiration from the brand’s U.S. based baseball campaign, ‘Steal a Base, Steal a Taco,’ which promises all of America a free taco when a baseball player successfully ‘steals’ a base during a game.

In its maiden run in the country, ‘Win the Cup, Win the Taco’ will reward Taco Bell fans in India by giving them a free taco if the country wins the final game of the tournament.

Speaking about the new initiative, Ankush Tuli, Managing Director, Taco Bell Asia Pacific said, “Across the globe, consumers will find Taco Bell at the forefront of cultural moments most relevant to our fans. This cricket season, not only will we be rooting for our team to win the finals, we’ll also be rooting for free tacos for all of India.”

As the team lifts the trophy, all Taco Bell restaurants across the country will give consumers one free taco per person, irrespective of any purchase.

This exciting promotion comes right off the heels of the brand’s major development deal. Taco Bell and newly appointed Master Franchisee partner Burman Hospitality Pvt Ltd (BHPL) announced they are partnering together to open 600 Taco Bell restaurants across India in the next 10 years.

“Best of luck to India! I will be cheering them on and hope they win so all our customers win as well.” saidGaurav Burman, Director, Burman Hospitality.

Fans are encouraged to follow along on Taco Bell India’s social media channels to find out more details about the campaign, such as redemption date and time. If India wins it all, consumers can walk into any Taco Bell restaurant across 11 cities in India to receive their free taco. The offer will be subject to terms & conditions and the discretion of the brand.

Like this: Like Loading...