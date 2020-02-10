TACO BELL INTRODUCES MILD AND WILD VARIANTS OF BEST-SELLING NAKED CHICKEN TACO

Taco Bell, the world’s leading Mexican-inspired restaurant brand, is all set to get the nation debating with the launch of two variants of its best-selling menu item, the Naked Chicken Taco – the Mild and Wild Naked Chicken Tacos. The variants come on the back of the immense love that the Naked Chicken Taco has received since its launch in India.

While the signature all-chicken shell has been maintained across both the variants, the shell for the all-new Wild Naked Chicken Taco is covered with hot spices, and is filled with Mexican slaw, lettuce, tomato salsa and shredded cheese – offering a burst of delicious flavours in every bite. The Mild Naked Chicken Taco, on the other hand, is the original juicy and crispy Naked Chicken Taco, filled with cool ranch sauce, fresh lettuce, and fiesta salsa salad, topped with shredded cheddar & mozzarella cheese, making it a must-try item on every Taco Bell fan’s list.

The two new variants are now available across all Taco Bell restaurants at an exclusive price of INR 149 only.

