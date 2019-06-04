Take Your Taste buds on a World Tour at Friday Release

Kolkata is always known as a paradise for food lovers, and among them, Bengalis are known as the food enthusiastic in the whole world. Friday Release announced the introduction of “Global Cuisine” to their menu today in the presence of eminent personalities like Masterchef Priyanka M, Jessica Gomes Surana, Principal of Loretto Convent, Indroneel Mukherjee, designer along with Supratik Ghosh, Managing Head, Friday Release and Motilal Das, Head Chef, Friday Release to address the media . Friday Release is all set to revive your mood by bringing a wide array of global cuisines under one roof.

There is no love sincerer than the love of food.” ― George Bernard Shaw. Taking this thought forward Friday Release has come up with an incredible idea of global cuisines where we can enjoy delicacies from all around the globe. Bengalis are known as the food enthusiastic in the whole world. As people in the city have become more adventurous in their tastes—and more insatiable in their desires to consume exciting new flavors, it’s no wonder that today’s restaurant menus are beginning to turn toward the flavors of Thai, French, Italian and American . Each of these countries boasts an incredible variety of indigenous ingredients, and unique flavor profiles shaped by many different cultures and cuisines from around the world.

Speaking on this occasion Supratik Ghosh, Managing Head, Friday Release said” the main idea of introducing this global cuisine menu is that we wanted to bring all cuisines under one roof, where people can enjoy wide variety of dishes in Friday Release. We have many kinds of dishes in the menu to choose from and we hope people enjoy these delicious dishes”.

Friday Release have some mouth watering dishes on this Global Cuisine menu like Cream of Broccoli Soup, Potato Bhravash, Albondigas Ball, Penne pasta with vodka sauce, prawn butter avocado sauce, sliders using spinach and beetroot buns. They have equally amazing dishes on their non veg menu as well like Chicken Empanadas, Spaghetti with meat ball. Desserts are the most crucial part of any meal. Friday Release’s dessert has some mouth-watering desserts on their menu such as chocolate praline mousse and strawberry mille feuille which is a beautiful dessert made with layering of pastry puff, whipped cream and other fillings.

The restaurant located at DD-24 A Salt Lake,Kolkata-700064 Sector -1, 2nd floor is open from 12 noon to 11 pm. People can enjoy this exquisite menu at Rs.1500 for two plus GST

About Friday Release– A Bollywood themed restaurant located at Salt lake, Sector 1, Friday Release brings the best of the world of cinema and food to one plate. Specializing in Indian street food with a twist besides the regular Mughlai, Continental and Chinese dishes, the interiors of the restaurant has features from the film world. Perfect for every occasion and to have a good time with your friends and family, Friday Release is all set to make its mark in the city of joy.

