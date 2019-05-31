Take Your Taste buds on a World Tour at Friday Release

Ambrosia,a bollywood themed restaurant at Salt Lake Sector 1,announced the introduction of “Global Cuisine” to their menu in Friday Release in the presence of Supratik Ghosh, Managing Head and Motilal Das, Head chef of Friday Release along with some eminent personalities like Masterchef Priyanka M., Jessica Gomes Surana,Principal of Loretto Convent and Indroneel Mukherjee, the famous designer. It is all set to revive your mood by bringing a wide array of global cuisines like Thai, French, Italian and American under one roof.

“There is no love sincerer than the love of food “-George Bernard Shaw. Keeping this thought in the mind, Friday Release has come up with some mouth-watering desserts like Chocolate praline mousse and Strawberry mille feuille. Veg items include Cream of broccoli soup, potato bhravash, penne pasta with vodka sauce etc. and some equally non-veg dishes include Chicken Empanadas, Spaghetti with meat ball. People can enjoy this exquisite menu at Rs. 1500 for two plus GST from 12noon to 11pm. Specializing in Indian street food with a twist besides regular Mughlai, Continental and Chinese dishes, the interiors of the restaurant has features from the film world, which is perfect for every occasion and to have a good time with your family and friends.

