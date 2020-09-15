 

Tata Altroz becomes the Official Partner for the Dream11 IPL

admin 3 hours ago

Kolkata, September 14, 2020: Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive brand, today announced that its premium hatchback, Altroz will be the Official Partner for Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The IPL begins on September 19 and will be played across 3 venues, located in Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates, for a total of 50 days. Continuing its association for the third consecutive year with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Altroz follows in the path of its stablemates, the Nexon and the Harrier, both of which have been the tournament’s official partners, during the 2018 and the 2019 seasons, respectively. 
As the Official Partner, Tata Motors will showcase the Altroz in the stadium at all three venues in the UAE, throughout the tournament. The IPL matches will play host to the exciting Altroz Super Striker Awards – the player with best strike rate of the match will win the much sought-after Altroz Super Striker Trophy along with a prize of INR 100,000. Moreover, the batsman with the highest strike-rate of the tournament drives home the Altroz. Furthermore, apart from displaying the car at the stadiums, Tata Motors will also be indulging creatively with its customers to spread the cheer of the game through its dealerships and social media platforms.
Tata dealerships across India will be the place where customers can soak into the ambience of IPL. This year fans too will get the chance to become Altroz Super Strikers through the Altroz Super Striker mobile game. It is a free to participate mobile game, where one can show their batting skills and can even challenge their friends and family while playing the same. Daily winners of the Altroz Super Striker mobile game win vouchers worth INR 5000 and the season winner takes home the Altroz Super Striker trophy along with vouchers worth INR 100,000. Ensuring a super fun filled IPL season while encouraging absolute safety, Tata Motors will make the Altroz Super Striker mobile game available to all from September 19 onwards. 

