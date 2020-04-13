Tata Motors’ ‘Click to Drive’ – people can buy cars from home

Tata Motors launches ‘Click to Drive’, an end to end full online sales experience

enabling customers to buy a Tata Motors car with a click of a button from the comfort of their homes. This

platform has been integrated with all Tata Motors dealers from more than 750 outlets across the country

and will also offer vehicle home delivery for our customers at a later date.

Customers can now book their car in just a few clicks by following the steps below:

 To buy their car, customers can simply register on the ‘Click to Drive’ website and select a product of

their choice from the Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle portfolio with the assistance of an innovative

video brochure. The video brochure helps customers discover each car and its features.

 The newly launched Tata Altroz also comes with an immersive virtual showroom experience, called

Imaginator, allowing customers to customize the vehicle by selecting from a range of variants and

colors as well as factory customization options.

 Once the customer makes his vehicle selection, they can then select the dealer nearest to them or

preferred dealer from any of our 750 + outlets across the country, for either home delivery or click &

collect at dealership, at a later date.

 The customer can pay the booking amount online, post which the customer receives an immediate

order confirmation by e-mail and is then guided on the step-by-step buying journey by the Tata

Motors call centre and a sales consultant from their preferred dealership.

 Moreover, customers can avail financing and exchange services, details on price quotes and exciting

offers on the Tata Motors product range.

 The entire sales process is completed virtually using online communication tools such as emails,

WhatsApp and video calls.

To access the platform, customers can visit https://cars.tatamotors.com/click-to-drive .

To view a tutorial of how the sales process works, please visit

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLvSTlqDhEc

Stay home, stay safe.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (BSE: TATAMOTORS ), a USD 44 billion organization, is a leading global automobile

manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. Part of the USD 110 billion Tata group, Tata Motors

is India’s largest and one of the few OEM’s offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. It

has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network

of 134 subsidiaries, associate companies and joint ventures, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata

Daewoo in South Korea.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is

India’s market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With

‘Connecting Aspirations’ at the core of its brand promise, the company’s innovation efforts are focused to develop

pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the

customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state

of the art design and R&D centers located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial

and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East

Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.

To know more, please visit ( www.tatamotors.com ; also follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TataMotors