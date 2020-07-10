Navigation
Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 91,594 in Q1 FY21
International News National News

Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 91,594 in Q1 FY21

2 min read

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY21, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 91,594 nos., lower by 64%, as compared to Q1 FY20.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY21 were at 11,598 nos., lower by 89%, over Q1 FY20.  

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q1 FY21 were at 79,996 nos., lower by 49% as compared to Q1 FY20.  

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 65,425 vehicles (**JLR number for Q1 FY21 includes CJLR volumes of 16,513 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 17,971 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 47,454 vehicles.

**CJLR – It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

Times of Bengal Stories
Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Most Important Updates —

Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Films and Frames, ‘Digital Film Awards’ streaming on Social media

4 min read
Fashion Kolkata Updates

Flipkart Video launches interactive quiz show featuring Bollywood stars titled ‘SuperFan’

4 min read
International News Kolkata Updates

Skill India launches AI-based ASEEM to help workers find suitable jobs based on regions and local industry demands

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Instagram launches Reels in Kolkata

5 min read
//graizoah.com/afu.php?zoneid=3356010