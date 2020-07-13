Tata Motors introduces Fleet Edge to track and trace vehicle in real-time

Tata Motors, today announced the launch of Tata Motors Fleet Edge – a next-generation connected vehicle solution that enables fleet management, with informed decision making. Fleet Edge offers real-time insights for track and trace, vehicle health, driving behaviour, real-time fuel efficiency and fuel loss alert. The BSVI range of Tata Motors connected trucks come with the latest inbuilt embedded SIM.

Fleet Edge will provide an end-to-end connected experience for the customers with better control over their entire business operations. Fleet Edgeensures that a fleet owner is always connected to their truck drivers and the vehicles through cutting-edge features for better control over driver performance. The system also monitors unauthorised vehicle movement and determines the exact location of the vehicle with a user-friendly graphical map.