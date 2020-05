Tata Motors introduces “Keys to Safety”

Tata Motors, India’s leading auto brand, today announced the rollout of “Keys to

Safety” – a holistic package of offers to accelerate its endeavor of providing safer cars for all, particularly to

help maintain norms of social distancing as the ongoing lockdown lifts nationwide in a calibrated manner. Easy

financing, affordable EMIs with long tenure loans and special offers for frontline warriors are the hallmarks of

this package.

Customers of the 4-star GNCAP safety rated Tiago car can now drive home their preferred variant with a

customised EMI plan starting at just Rs. 5,000 every month for 6-months. This EMI amount (for a loan amount

up to Rs. 5 Lakh), then gradually increases over a maximum tenure of 5 years. As an additional benefit,

customers can choose from three value adding options while paying their final EMI. (i) They can pay their last

bullet EMI in full (approximately Rs. 90,000 on loan of Rs. 5 Lakhs) and take full ownership of the vehicle (ii)

Return the vehicle to financing partner Tata Motors Finance in case of any financial difficulty, or (iii) choose to

refinance this final EMI.

On its entire range of cars and SUVs, Tata Motors is offering 100% on road funding. Customers can also take

advantage from the long tenure EMI schemes (up to 8 years) thus lowering the amount of their monthly EMI

payment.

Furthermore, to thank and support the brave COVID frontline warriors (doctors, healthcare professionals,

essential service providers and police), special benefits of up to Rs. 45,000 are being offered on cars and

SUVs of Tata Motors (except the Altroz).

Elaborating on the ‘Keys to Safety’, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa – Head, Marketing, Tata Motors Passenger

Vehicles Business Unit said, “At Tata Motors, we manufacture cars that are proudly Indian with international

quality, design and safety. In the current times, with safety as the top priority, customers are seeking personal

mobility options that are affordable and convenient to avail. Accordingly, we have designed this package to

offer choice and enhance their entire experience of owning and driving our entire range of cars & SUVs.”

Customers can enquire, request a test drive, make bookings and select their preferred financing option via the

recently launched ‘Click to drive’, an end-to-end online platform from the comfort and safety of their homes or

call the nearest dealer. Over 270 showrooms and 318 workshops are already operational with a new set of

standard operating procedure (SOPs) for enhanced safety defining minimal interactions and maintaining

prudent social distance norms during interactions between customer and dealer staff.

All discussions are being done virtually using digital tools and any meetings, if necessary, are being conducted

with prior appointments and post verification of all requirements. Documents for vehicle insurance and

registration are being collected via mail or specially installed drop boxes and vehicle deliveries are being done

only after all formalities are completed.

Test drives are being offered on demand at the customer’s preferred location. To maintain social distancing,

only one person drives the vehicle with a dealer staff member sitting in the rear seat to avoid any physical

contact. Following every test drive, the vehicle is fully sanitised including replacing protective covers shielding

the interiors of the vehicle that come in contact while driving.

Please Note – All offers are available on the entire BSVI passenger vehicle range, except for the Altroz