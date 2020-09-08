Tata Motors launches Harrier XT+

Tata Motors today announced the launch of the new XT+ variant of its flagship SUV – Harrier, at an introductory price of INR 16.99 Lakhs (Ex. Showroom Delhi). This announcement comes a few months after the launch of the highly appreciated Harrier BS6 in February 2020.

The introductory price is being offered to celebrate the highly positive response received for Harrier BS6 from the market. With a month on month consistent growth, the Harrier has achieved its highest sales numbers in 15 months.

This initial pricing will be valid for all customers who book the vehicle in September 2020, and take their deliveries by 31st December 2020. The prices will increase from 1st October 2020 onwards.