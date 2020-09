Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive brand, today announced the launch of the XM(S) variant of the Tata Nexon. In a bid to cater to the growing customer demand, and to make premium features more accessible, the company is now offering the XM (S) variant with an Electric Sunroof at a starting price of INR 8.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), making it the most affordable vehicle across segments with this feature in India.