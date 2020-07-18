Tata Motors’ provides offers from 5 authorized dealerships in Kolkata and Howrah

Tata Motors, India’s leading auto brand, along with its dealer partners in Kolkata & Howrah – Lexus Motors, Dulichand Motors, T.C. Motors (Kolkata & Howrah dealership) and K.B. Motors, is inviting customers to claim a holistic package of offers on its entire fleet of passenger vehicles including hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs – Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Harrier. With multiple options for easy financing, affordable EMIs, long tenure loans and special offers for frontline workers across healthcare, public and essential services, this package is designed to make personal mobility accessible and affordable for all in times of social distancing.