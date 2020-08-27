Tata Motors, India’s leading commercial vehicles manufacturer, presents its future-ready product portfolio, developed with anaim to ‘redefine transportation’. The entire range of vehicles, from sub-1 tonne to 55 tonne gross vehicle/combination weight (GVW/GCW), is powered by efficient drivetrains, features a futuristic ‘Premium Tough’ design language and is engineered to cater to a wide variety of dynamic market demands.
It offers reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) toall users –fleet operators, mid-size transport operators and small transporters, with higher-than-before vehicle performance through value enhanced features, synchronised service intervals and improved overall vehicle efficiency. With customised transport solutions to address industry-specific applications available in each commercial vehicle segment– M&HCV, I&LCV, SCV & PU, as well as passenger commercial vehicles, Tata Motors offers the widest array ofvehicles in the country for customers to select as per their specific requirement.
Tata Motors redefines transportation in India with its future-ready range of commercial vehicles
