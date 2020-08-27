Tata Motors redefines transportation in India with its future-ready range of commercial vehicles

Tata Motors, India’s leading commercial vehicles manufacturer, presents its future-ready product portfolio, developed with anaim to ‘redefine transportation’. The entire range of vehicles, from sub-1 tonne to 55 tonne gross vehicle/combination weight (GVW/GCW), is powered by efficient drivetrains, features a futuristic ‘Premium Tough’ design language and is engineered to cater to a wide variety of dynamic market demands.

It offers reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) toall users –fleet operators, mid-size transport operators and small transporters, with higher-than-before vehicle performance through value enhanced features, synchronised service intervals and improved overall vehicle efficiency. With customised transport solutions to address industry-specific applications available in each commercial vehicle segment– M&HCV, I&LCV, SCV & PU, as well as passenger commercial vehicles, Tata Motors offers the widest array ofvehicles in the country for customers to select as per their specific requirement.