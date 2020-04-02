Tata Motors registered domestic sales of 11,012 units in March 2020

Tata Motors Limited today announced its sales in the domestic & international market, for the month of March
2020, which stood at 12,924 vehicles, compared to 74,679 units during March 2019.
Mr. Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Cumulatively,
commercial vehicle domestic sale for FY20 at 3,10,855 units was -34% lower than FY19. Retail was 16% higher
than offtake for the entire year. Domestic sales in March 2020 was 5,336 units, deeply impacted by the COVID 19
lockdown as well as the planned transition to BSVI. Retail sales was significantly ahead of wholesales (>300%).
Almost all BSIV vehicles in the ecosystem have been retailed, however, some await registration which was halted
due to the lockdown. This will be cleared in the window provided. Productionization of BSVI vehicles was on track
and we have wholesaled the initial few BSVI vehicles.
Our focus is to secure the extensive business continuity plan including ensuring full support to all our customers in
need, particularly those who are transporting the essential goods during this challenging period”
Total M&HCVs sales in FY20 including M&HCV Truck, Buses and International Business stood at 98,579 units
compared to 1,86161 units in FY19.
Domestic – Passenger Vehicles:
Mr. Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Vehicle sales was
affected by the COVID 19 outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown. However, the customer response to
our newly launched models – the Altroz and the refreshed BSVI range is encouraging. Our BSIV vehicle stock is
near zero in the entire network.
I would be handing over to Mr. Shailesh Chandra who I am sure will take the PV team and the business to the next
level, by delivering an exciting customer experience and building on the strength of the NEW FOREVER product
portfolio.”
Category Mar ’20 Mar ’19 % change FY20 FY19 % Change
Total PV 5,676 17,810 -68% 1,31,197 2,10,143 -38%
More Stories
Aakash Aath Reintroduced Ever Popular Teleserials
Nissan appoints new Chairman for its Africa, Middle East and India region
Star Jalsha gears up for a special musical weekend with two fresh episodes of Super Singer