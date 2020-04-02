Tata Motors registered domestic sales of 11,012 units in March 2020

Tata Motors Limited today announced its sales in the domestic & international market, for the month of March

2020, which stood at 12,924 vehicles, compared to 74,679 units during March 2019.



Mr. Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Cumulatively,

commercial vehicle domestic sale for FY20 at 3,10,855 units was -34% lower than FY19. Retail was 16% higher

than offtake for the entire year. Domestic sales in March 2020 was 5,336 units, deeply impacted by the COVID 19

lockdown as well as the planned transition to BSVI. Retail sales was significantly ahead of wholesales (>300%).

Almost all BSIV vehicles in the ecosystem have been retailed, however, some await registration which was halted

due to the lockdown. This will be cleared in the window provided. Productionization of BSVI vehicles was on track

and we have wholesaled the initial few BSVI vehicles.

Our focus is to secure the extensive business continuity plan including ensuring full support to all our customers in

need, particularly those who are transporting the essential goods during this challenging period”

