Tata Motors restarts operations at selected plants and dealerships

Tata Motors – India’s leading automobile brand, announced a calibrated restart of manufacturing

operations for both Commercial and Passenger Vehicles from its plants located at Pantnagar (Uttarakhand)

beginning last week and from Sanand (Gujarat). Tata Motors plants in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Dharwad

(Karnataka), Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) and Pune (only for Ambulance Vehicle manufacturing) are in final stage

of readiness and expect to begin production over the next few days. This commencement of operations follows

receipt of all necessary approvals from relevant Government authorities.

Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said, “Our utmost priority is the safety and wellbeing of our

employees, customers and ecosystem partners. Therefore, we restart operations with limited, essential staff in

each plant, adhering to all mandated safety norms while efficiently meeting operational requirements. The

support and cooperation extended by local authorities, state and central Government, our Union partners and

our dedicated workforce have been instrumental for a smooth restart. We will scale operations in a graded

manner as the entire enabling ecosystem of suppliers, vendors, dealers and customers comes up to speed. We

are cautiously optimistic and staying agile to cater to an evolving demand. The lockdown was our opportunity to

accelerate our digital journey and evolve new ways of working, while servicing and supporting our customers.

We are well positioned to redefine mobility with our new product portfolio, customised offerings and enhanced

customer experience.”

[With health and wellbeing of the workforce as the foremost priority, all mandated safety norms are being diligently complied with.]

Dedicated ‘Restart’ teams at each location have curated detailed guidelines and conducted intensive trainings for

maintaining social distancing at all workplaces, shop floors and canteen facilities. Enhanced sanitisation

measures are being implemented and only limited, operationally required staff is being asked to come to work in

personal vehicles or company transport.

Every employee re-joining the workplace is required to download and use the mandatory ‘Aarogya Setu’ app.

Employees are also required to periodically check-in and declare the status of their own, as well as their family’s

health on the Tata Motors in-house health track portal. In addition, all employees and visitors entering and exiting

the plant premises are also being screened for temperature checks.

Tata Motors has used the lockdown time to design new ways of working, respecting the mandatory safety norms

and aggressively adopting digital via rigorous sessions conducted virtually, employees, dealers and supplier

partners were oriented to this and trained on the feature-rich BSVI offerings for effectively selling and engaging

with customers.

Nearly 200 dealerships and 300 workshops for passenger vehicles and over 400 sales outlets and 885

workshops for commercial vehicles have begun operations with a new set of standard operating procedure

(SOPs) defining minimal interactions and maintaining prudent social distance while engaging with customers.

Over the last few days, customers have initiated new bookings, deliveries of passenger vehicles have

commenced and workshops are seeing increasing inflow of vehicles for servicing.

All discussions with customers are being done virtually using digital tools and any meetings, if necessary, are

being conducted with prior appointments and post verification of all requirements. Documents for vehicle

insurance and registration are being collected via mail or specially installed drop boxes and vehicle deliveries are

being done only after all formalities are completed. Customer vehicles arriving at workshops for repairs and

servicing too are completely sanitised before being handed over post service.

Test drives are being offered on request and with prior appointment at customer’s preferred location. Only one

person drives the vehicle with a dealer staff member sitting in the rear seat to avoid any physical contact.

Following every test drive, the vehicle is fully sanitised including replacing protective covers shielding the

interiors of the vehicle that come in contact while driving.

To enhance peace of mind for its discerning passenger vehicle customers, Tata Motors has recently launched

‘Click to drive’, an end-to-end online platform to select and buy cars. From the comfort of their homes, customers

can log in, select the vehicle of their choice, avail a test drive and choose from variety of financing options to

book their preferred car and SUV. This platform is integrated with all dealers who arrange for the delivery of the

vehicle nationwide.

For its commercial vehicle customers, Tata Motors extended all possible technical support to keep vehicles

running during the lockdown. Additionally, timelines of vehicle warranty, free services and Tata Suraksha AMC

have also been extended.

To support local communities, Tata Motors is actively providing essentials to sections of society most impacted

during the lockdown. Supplies of food, masks and sanitisers along with information kits on precautions to be

taken for health and hygiene, have been arranged for thousands of frontline hero truck drivers, transporting

goods and services in multiple locations across the country. Further, via several channels, the company is also

providing educational material in regional languages to raise awareness amongst the lowest strata of the society

regarding precautions to be taken to combat COVID-19.