Tata Motors today announced a significant milestone in the electric vehicle (EV) domain by rolling out the 1000th Nexon EV from its plant in Pune. This landmark has been achieved in just over 6-months after the commercial launch of the vehicle portraying the rapid growth in both interest and demand for EVs. Acknowledged as the most preferred electric car in India, the Tata Nexon EV is the best seller in its segment, helping Tata Motors post a market share of 62% in EVs in Q1FY21.