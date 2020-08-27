Navigation
Tata Motors' SOUL introduces 'Connect with SOUL
Tata Motors’ SOUL introduces ‘Connect with SOUL

Tata Motors’ exclusive SUV Owners’ community – SOUL, today announced the launch of its virtual connect property – Connect with SOUL, a webinar series with an objective to Keep the Explorer spirit alive within the community members during these testing times. With this aim in mind and in a bid to strengthen ties among the SOUL members during the lockdown period, the Company is introducing a first of its kind virtual initiative for the community by setting up a series of webinars offering an avenue for the members to partake in engaging activities and experiences from the convenience and safety of their homes.

