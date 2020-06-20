TATA Motors upgrades its Customer Service and launches the “No touch by hand” initiative

In a bid to provide consistent high quality service during the lockdown, Tata Motors has rolled out a variety of service initiatives for its customers. Between 23rd March and 10th June, the company attended 225 vehicles of customers who are essential service providers and frontline workers for the coronavirus pandemic. These customers could dial the Tata Motors exclusive service hotline number – 18002095554, and request for a servicing appointment for their vehicles.

To cater to customer requests for sanitization of their vehicles, Tata Motors has introduced a special initiative titled, ‘No touch by hand’. Under this initiative, workshops have introduced bio-degradable-disposable covers for the steering wheel, driver’s seat and gear knobs. These covers are put inside the car when it enters the workshop for servicing and are disposed in front of customers at the time of delivery. More than 800 sales touchpoints and 520 out of the 653 workshops as of 10th June, 2020 for passenger vehicles have begun operations with a new set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) defining minimal interactions and prudent social distancing norms for engaging with customers and otherwise.

