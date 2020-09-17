Tata Nexon becomes the first Indian car to be published on the International Dismantling Information System

India’s foremost home grown auto manufacturer Tata Motors today announced that the Tata Nexon, its popular compact SUV, has become the first Indian car to be published on the prestigious International Dismantling Information System (IDIS) platform for End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV). With this achievement, Tata Motors reiterates its holistic commitment towards making the entire life cycle of its products sustainable i.e. from the development of ultra-low/zero emission vehicles to responsible dismantling and recycling of the vehicle at the final ELV stage. This milestone on the Nexon, signifies the increasing commitment of Tata Motors to “End of Life” across its range of vehicles and the beginning of sustained declaration of dismantling procedures across its entire range of vehicles that are complex with increasing technological content, though over the years commercial vehicles have achieved good levels of recyclability where dismantling procedures are better understood.