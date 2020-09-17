 

Tata Nexon becomes the first Indian car to be published on the International Dismantling Information System

admin 2 mins ago

India’s foremost home grown auto manufacturer Tata Motors today announced that the Tata Nexon, its popular compact SUV, has become the first Indian car to be published on the prestigious International Dismantling Information System (IDIS) platform for End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV). With this achievement, Tata Motors reiterates its holistic commitment towards making the entire life cycle of its products sustainable i.e. from the development of ultra-low/zero emission vehicles to responsible dismantling and recycling of the vehicle at the final ELV stage.  This milestone on the Nexon, signifies the increasing commitment of Tata Motors to “End of Life” across its range of vehicles and the beginning of sustained declaration of dismantling procedures across its entire range of vehicles that are complex with increasing technological content, though over the years commercial vehicles have achieved good levels of recyclability where dismantling procedures are better understood.

admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Like

Subscribe Us

About Grip

Contact Grip

Call us at 7278384015

Hours
Monday – Friday: 9:00AM–5:00PM
Saturday & Sunday: Closed!

Email
thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

You are Visitor

5273093
Visit Today : 418
Total Visit : 5273093
Hits Today : 2253

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

//graizoah.com/afu.php?zoneid=3356010