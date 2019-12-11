Tata Steel 25k this year for all

By Arisha Dutta Kolkata, December 11, 2019: Tata Steel Kolkata 25K, the world s only IAAF Silver Label race raised INR 61 Lakhs for charity work. 40 Civil Society organisations have proved yet again that tata Steel 25K is a celebration of victory and triumph of the human spirits. every year the race has grown bigger woth the concentrated efforts of CSOs, NGOs and individuals. This year we will witness this big race on 15 December. The Philantrophy Partner of Tata Steel 25K, 2019- Indian Cares Foundation witnessed 40 CSOs registrations. These CSOs work in renote areas for the causes of education, skills development, disability, women empowerment and etc. This year we will see some exciting new faces on the Race Day like children from Calcutta International Schoo accompanying the counterparts from the Oral Scool of Deaf, employees of Hyatt running with the children of Ektara, nine tribal women from Shantiniketan in their traditional attire. Tata Steel Run 25K set its USP s as to built up a platform which is cause-agnostic thus, to create a strong sffinity between the fund raiser and the NGO/CSO. It created the direct cause of fund raising to the lowest and formed a transparent medium where every fund raised is documented for posterity. On this very day at Tata Steel 25K conference three very important panelists were present. Dipankar Sarkar, Secretary and Chief Functionary, Noah` s Ark, Calcutta, Nandiata Pal Choudhuri, for Ektara and a social Enterpreneur and Sonali , a beneficiary representing Motivation India.

