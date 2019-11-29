Sat. Nov 30th, 2019

Welcome to The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

TATA STEEL MOUBONI

By Rajib Mukherjee :- On a nippy winter morning Tollywood actress Moubani Sorcar graced the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K Warm Up & Promo Run to experience the ethos of the race #feelthejoy at Calcutta Rowing Club today. Natalie Pote Shaw, certified by the Athletics and Fitness Association of America conducted fitness session and Zumba warm up session with a group of rowers, fitness enthusiasts and running fraternity from CRC.
Pfa the pictures for the same. Kindly arrange a suitable coverage in your esteemed publication.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Wynk Music is now India’s #1 music app by Daily Active Users

Flipkart’s Smart Assistive Interface ‘Saathi’ aims to handhold first-time e-commerce users using audio-visual navigation

Indulge in the royal flavours of Shekhawati cuisine at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

REDEFINING COMFORT & EASE, HUSH PUPPIES LAUNCHES KNIT JOGGERS

|

Copyright Protected By Ullash Media & Productions|| Site Maintained By The Times Of Bengal

//serconmp.com/afu.php?zoneid=2621846