TATA STEEL MOUBONI

By Rajib Mukherjee :- On a nippy winter morning Tollywood actress Moubani Sorcar graced the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K Warm Up & Promo Run to experience the ethos of the race #feelthejoy at Calcutta Rowing Club today. Natalie Pote Shaw, certified by the Athletics and Fitness Association of America conducted fitness session and Zumba warm up session with a group of rowers, fitness enthusiasts and running fraternity from CRC.

