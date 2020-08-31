Tata Trusts hands over 4 Covid-19 Treatment Centres

Tata Trusts has upgraded four government hospital buildings, two in Uttar Pradesh and two in Maharashtra, into Covid-19 Treatment Centres. This is part of Tata Trusts’ four-pronged approach to support India in tackling Covid-19, as declared by the Chairman, Mr. Ratan N. Tata, earlier in March.

Mr. Tata had said, “Urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the Covid-19 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face.” In Maharashtra, the Trusts-developed Centres are at Sangli (50 beds) and Buldhana (104 beds), and in Uttar Pradesh at Gautam Buddha Nagar (168 beds) and Gonda (124 beds). Each hospital is armed with critical care capabilities, minor operation theatres, basic pathology and radiology, facilities for dialysis and blood storage, and telemedicine units.