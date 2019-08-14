TCL to launch 4K AI Android TV in Kolkata on the occasion of Independence Day

Leading Global TV Maker TCL to expand its footprints in the Kolkata Market with the Launch of its exclusive new and innovative range of 4K AI TVs propelled by the latest Google-Certified Android Pie (9.0) in the city on the occasion of Independence Day. The exclusive launch will take place at Acropolis Mall. The Global Top-2 TV Corporation and No. 5 Brand in India, TCL will unveil this first of its kind series in India with new and innovative features and leverage artificial intelligence to completely transform the TV viewing experience for Indian users. TCL will launch P8S, P8E & P8 as part of the series. TCL takes home entertainment to the next level with the game changing P8 Series of 4K AI Android TVs. With AI Picture engine, AI Sound Engine and AI interconnectivity, the P8 series makes your audio-visual experience truly exciting.

The P8 range of TV is priced at Rs 27,990 for 43-inch, Rs 39,999 for 55-inch and Rs 57,990 for 65-inch. The P8E range is priced at Rs 29,990 for 43-inch, Rs 33,990 for 50-inch, Rs 41,990 for 55-inch while the 65-inch is for 59,990. TCL flagship P8S series is priced at Rs 44,990 for 55-inch and Rs 64,990 for 65-inch.

The latest TVs by TCL come integrated with Netflix and YouTube. Furthermore, users can also access the expansive gallery of TCL, owing to its content partnerships with industry leaders like Hotstar, YuppTV, Voot, AltBalaji, and more. The full range of 4K AI ANDROID TVs represent the future of entertainment in India, equipped with trailblazing innovations in AI technology and Android Pie (9.0) Smart TVs. It also offers dynamic picture and sound quality governed by the AI algorithm.

Commenting on the latest development, Mike Chen, TCL India Managing Director said, “We are glad to be hosting the official launch of the P8 Series for the members of the fraternity. Our latest series is going to chart a new chapter in the Smart Home appliances category in India, including the Smart TVs. We have utilised the latest advancements in artificial intelligence to move beyond the status quo offerings in the segment and provide a holistic and seamless experience to our users. We are also excited to host special live-demo sessions for our audience, showcasing just how a 4K AI-enabled Smart TV transforms into a Smart Home gadget, helping users control all of their connected Smart Devices through voice commands. We are excited to serve our audience an experience of the seamless world that we have endeavoured to create with the latest product launch and will coming with more such surprises in the coming time to enable smart and innovative living for our users.”

