TCS collaborates with National Skill Development Corporation

 With the vision to provide uninterrupted online learning to millions of students across the country during the ongoing pandemic, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC)  has collaborated with TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. This coalition will provide NSDC’s training partners access to the TCS iON Digital Glass Room, enabling them to move classroom vocational skills training to online mode for millions of students across the country.
The objective of this partnership is to enable NSDC’s Training Partners to continue with their scheduled training and lessons; learners to learn from home under the guidance of professionals; skill seekers to participate in various learning engagement activities digitally and complete the hands-on sessions post the lockdown is eased.
Both the training partners and the learners can continue to adopt digital technologies in addition to the physical hands-on sessions in a “Learning as Usual” mode.

