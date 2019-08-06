Team Pumpkin Bags Social Media Mandate for &Me
Team Pumpkin, India’s leading Marketing and PR Agency has won the
Social Media mandate for &Me, the country’s only functional beverages brand which focuses
on the unique nutritional needs of women and solves their greatest concerns about beauty,
fitness, and menstruation.
The Brand &Me is credited with launching India’s first PMS drink with a unique blend of fruits,
vegetables, flowers & spices with ayurvedic super herbs and micronutrients to help in painful
pre-menstrual symptoms of bloating, cramps and fatigue. It also has PCOS and Beauty related
product portfolio in its collection. The Brand is a brainchild of IIT and Standford Alumnus Ankur
Goyal and funded by Matrix Partners & Early-stage consumer VC Fund Sauce.
Speaking on the occasion Sheta Mittal, Co-Founder, &Me said, “&Me is the first and only
dedicated women’s health brand. &Me is leading the effort in driving awareness on Women’s
nutritional health in India and we are excited to partner with Team Pumpkin for helping us drive
engagement through innovative content. Our recently launched Campaign #Unstoppable:
Inspiring and Celebrating the Unstoppable women (1 July – 27 Sep 2019), in collaboration with
the team is garnering overwhelming response. In July we featured 20 interviews with women
leaders across Corporates (e.g. facebook, future group), Startup founders (e.g, Kalki, Chumbak),
Sports (e.g, Rani Rampal, Captain of Indian Women Hockey team) and influencers as they
shared personal journeys and untold stories of menstrual health. We are sure that Team
Pumpkin’s strategies and collaboration will help us generate a powerful digital impact across
social media platforms.”
The agency has been awarded the mandate following a multi-agency pitch. As a part of the
mandate, Team Pumpkin will be managing the entire social media activities for the brand. The
digital media responsibilities will be handled from the company’s office in Bangalore and will be
supported by its offices in Mumbai and Delhi for regional requirements.
“&Me caters to the specific nutritional requirements of women, making it a path-breaking F&M
brand. We will be helping &Me become the go-to nutritional source for women across the
country; not only helping them build market leadership but also support the greater cause of
women’s health and wellness,” said, Swati Nathani, Co-Founder & CBO, Team Pumpkin.
Team pumpkin lives and breathes by its motto of being “Artists who use science to grow
businesses’. Founded in 2012, the company has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and
London with a portfolio of global clientele including Axis Bank, MamyPoko Pants, Future Group,
Nilkamal, TATA Steel, Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages, Bajaj Finserv and ITC among others.