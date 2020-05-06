Thu. May 7th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Team Sreemoyee pays homage to the ‘Bard of Bengal’ in an hour long Rabindra Jayanti special episode

2 min read

Tagore forms an integral part of Bengal’s literature, culture and history. Generations have found solace and strength in his songs, poetry and writings. On his 159th birth anniversary, Star Jalsha will celebrate Tagore’s visionary life-philosophy of hope, optimism and courage, a much-needed show during these trying times of COVID-19, through a special one hour long episode of Sreemoyee.
This special episode, completely shot on mobile by the ensemble cast from their respective homes with all safety measures maintaining the lockdown, will feature a host of popular characters like Rohit Sen (Tota Roy Choudhury), Dinka (Saptarshi Moulik), Anindo(Sudip Mukherjee), June (Ushoshi Chakraborty), Jumbo (Rohit Samanta), Dithi (Oishi Bhattacharya), Orna (Roosha Chatterjee), Sankalpo (Debottam Majumdar), Kiya (Madhurima Basak) , Ankita (Debolina Mukherjee) and her mother (Malabika Sen). The members will be setting aside their differences to celebrate this monumental day and the ethos of Tagore’s philosophy.
The Rabindra Jayanti celebrations will be brought to life with the stars singing, dancing and sharing tales of Tagore’s life. The Sreemoyee family does their best to lift the audiences’ spirits in these difficult times.

Catch this special episode of Sreemoyee, named “SREEMOYEE – RABINDRA JAYANTI PORBO” on Friday, 8th May at 7 pm only on Star Jalsha.

More Stories

2 min read

Aries Group initiates e-education at its best during COVID-19

2 min read

Measures to maintain your four-wheeler and ways to keep it safe during knockdown by Tata Motors

1 min read

Star Jalsha presents a delightful concoction of fun and frolic with their latest offering – ‘Jalsha Paribaar- Dure Thekeo Kache Achi’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

Aries Group initiates e-education at its best during COVID-19

2 min read

Measures to maintain your four-wheeler and ways to keep it safe during knockdown by Tata Motors

1 min read

Star Jalsha presents a delightful concoction of fun and frolic with their latest offering – ‘Jalsha Paribaar- Dure Thekeo Kache Achi’

2 min read

David & Goliath Films presents Umeed, a song of Hope and Determination

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Contact Us

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |
Translate »