Team Sreemoyee pays homage to the ‘Bard of Bengal’ in an hour long Rabindra Jayanti special episode

Tagore forms an integral part of Bengal’s literature, culture and history. Generations have found solace and strength in his songs, poetry and writings. On his 159th birth anniversary, Star Jalsha will celebrate Tagore’s visionary life-philosophy of hope, optimism and courage, a much-needed show during these trying times of COVID-19, through a special one hour long episode of Sreemoyee.

This special episode, completely shot on mobile by the ensemble cast from their respective homes with all safety measures maintaining the lockdown, will feature a host of popular characters like Rohit Sen (Tota Roy Choudhury), Dinka (Saptarshi Moulik), Anindo(Sudip Mukherjee), June (Ushoshi Chakraborty), Jumbo (Rohit Samanta), Dithi (Oishi Bhattacharya), Orna (Roosha Chatterjee), Sankalpo (Debottam Majumdar), Kiya (Madhurima Basak) , Ankita (Debolina Mukherjee) and her mother (Malabika Sen). The members will be setting aside their differences to celebrate this monumental day and the ethos of Tagore’s philosophy.

The Rabindra Jayanti celebrations will be brought to life with the stars singing, dancing and sharing tales of Tagore’s life. The Sreemoyee family does their best to lift the audiences’ spirits in these difficult times.

Catch this special episode of Sreemoyee, named “SREEMOYEE – RABINDRA JAYANTI PORBO” on Friday, 8th May at 7 pm only on Star Jalsha.