TECHNO INDIA UNIVERSITY CONCLUDES SMART INDIA HACKATHON 2020

Eastern India‘s famed Techno India University (TIU) concludes the Smart India Hackathon 2020 after the cracking session of young talents with the problem statement.

Techno India University powerfully supports Smart India Hackathon , a nationwide initiative to endow with students a platform to crack their minds in solving mindset of problems.

His Excellency, Dr. Kunal Sarkar, the Senior Vice Chairman, Director and Head of Cardiac Surgery at Medica Superspecialty Hospital, had graced the occasion as chief guest as well delivered the motivating speech on technology and Techno India Unviersity inspiring the students to work with a brighter mission. We were delighted to have Dr. Bhupendra Goswami , Regional Officer & Project Officer,AICTE, Eastern Regional Office , Kolkata as our Guest of Honour & Dr.Utpal Sharma , Prinicipal Dr. B.R. Ambedakar Institute of Technology & Special Sesy (IT) Andaman & Nicobar Administration as Special Guest on the valedictory ceremony.

TIU has become the forerunner in offering the most advanced courses and identified itself as a leader in the field of unique creation. TIU’s pursuit of excellence are driven by the dreams of its founder Chancellor Prof. Goutam Roychowdhury and Co Chancellor Prof. Manoshi Roychowdhury who as unique entrepreneurs not only thinks about the growth of their own enterprise but also the society around them and the very nation they belong to.

Prof. Goutam Roychowdhury out lined his dreams which are exclusive and could be termed as “extraordinary” for such august occasion but much needed within the very context of the society and the nation he belongs too. The force behind every new challenges, innovative ideas strongly vouch that technology is best when it brings people together. He remarkably said “Every entrepreneur is a magician. The magic wand spells and sparkles with the new innovative technologies.”

Mr. Meghdut Roychowdhury, Director of Global operations , joins with Prof. Manoshi Roychowdhury , Co Chancellor of TIU to announce the winners.

Ms.Pauline Laravoire, Co –Founder of Y- East, Sustainability Director TIG welcomed the audiences with a motivational speech and congratulated the participants.

Prof. Manoshi Roychowdhury, Co chancellor in her spell bound speech articulated about need of the hour by voraciously identifying the challenges ahead and their mitigation graph where TIU as a whole can contribute for the cause of the nation. She quotes, “everyone has a resourceful potential and the moment you can articulate your resourceful potential you can actually establish changing the world. My wishes for the young talents that innovation is any change big or small that make a difference. Explore, evolve and empower others with your talents”.