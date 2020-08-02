Techno India University Conducts Smart India Hackathon 2020

Eastern India‘s famed Techno India University (TIU) is privileged to be the lone nodal centre in West Bengal to conduct the biggest virtual online Smart India Hackathon 2020. Blended with 25 teams and 150 participants, Techno India University is all geared up to motivate the young minds to crack the biggest innovation model online. Techno India University powerfully supports Smart India Hackathon, a nationwide initiative to endow with students a platform to crack their minds in solving mindset of problems.

This year Smart India Hackathon team and experts will centrally monitor the performance of each student innovator during the Hackathon and will decide on funding their innovation and on offering them an opportunity of internship / job at their organization. Each problem statement has a winning amount of Rs 1 lac.

His excellency, Mr Debashis Sen, the Hon’able CMD HIDCO and Additional Chief Secretary, Govt of West Bengal , has graced the occasion as chief guest as well delivered the motivating speech on the virtual Smart India Hackathon 2020, platform. Dr Saikat Maitra, Vice Chancellor of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal was present on the forum as the Guest of Honour.

TIU has become the forerunner in offering the most advanced courses and identified itself as a leader in the field of unique creation. TIU’s pursuit of excellence are driven by the dreams of its founder Chancellor Prof. Goutam Roychowdhury and Co Chancellor Prof. Manoshi Roychowdhury who are unique entrepreneurs not only thinks about the growth of their own enterprise but also the society around them and the very nation they belong to.

Prof. Goutam Roychowdhury out lined his dreams which are exclusive and could be termed as “extraordinary” for such august occasion but much needed within the very context of the society and the nation he belongs too. The force behind every new challenge, innovative ideas strongly vouch that technology is best when it bring people together.

Prof Manoshi Roychowdhury, Co Chancellor of Techno India University & Co Chairman of Techno India Group gave an overwhelming speech at the inaugural ceremony by articulating, that the new education policy mirrors the philosophy that Techno India University has followed right from the beginning. Articulated about need of the hour by veraciously identifying the challenges ahead and their mitigation graph where TIU as a whole can contribute for the cause of the nation. “Everyone has a resourceful potential and the moment you can articulate your resourceful potential you can actually establish changing the world. My wishes for the young talents whose innovations are anyway change big or small that make a difference. Explore, evolve and empower others with your talents”, she said.

Mr. Debashish Sen, the Hon’able CMD HIDCO and Additional Chief Secretary, Govt of West Bengal graced the occasion as chief Guest and quoted that Techno India University understands this era of opportunity and indigenous alternatives in Bengal, there is a vacuum in the areas of compassionate elderly care and contactless socio-professional interaction, Techno India University can be leaders in providing solutions in these fields.

“Our focus on encouraging creative solutions to problems, nurturing the talent for entrepreneurship and technological innovation has been our educational strength”, expressed Mr. Meghdut Roychowdhury, Director of Global Operations.

Dr. Saikat Maitra, Vice Chancellor of MAKAUT congratulated Techno India University for yet another success in pioneering the field of technological education.