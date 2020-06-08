Mon. Jun 8th, 2020

TECNO celebrates ‘1 million Spark customers’

With its popular SPARK smartphone series, TECNO hits the 1 million Spark customer count in 7 months in India. With Spark series including SPARK Go Plus and recently launched SPARK 5, TECNO has set a benchmark of bringing the most affordable dot notch display, biggest screen, futuristic premium design, AI-supported Quad camera, massive battery in the budget segment which was unprecedented and went a long way in creating real value for the customers of the segments.
The achievement has also lent a supporting hand in boosting TECNO’s immediate efforts to offer a common, interactive online platform for its consumers with ‘TECNO Spot’. This innovative platform has provided consumers with compelling means to connect and interact with their favorite smartphone brand, while indulging in games and contests. The endeavor also marks the company’s intent to ramp up its online play and build a strong community of TECNO Smartphone users in India.

