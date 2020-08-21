TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand, celebrates today the 5-million happy customers base since its foray into the Indian smartphone market 3 years back. Additionally, the brand today also announced a launch of a new variant of SPARK 6 Air that sports a 3 GB RAM along with the 32 GB internal storage which can be expanded to 1TB with memory card at an aggressive price of INR 8,499.
Navigation
- Home
- Entertainment
- TECNO celebrates 5 Million consumers in India, rolls out SPARK 6 Air 3 GB variant