Navigation
TECNO celebrates 5 Million consumers in India, rolls out SPARK 6 Air 3 GB variant
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

TECNO celebrates 5 Million consumers in India, rolls out SPARK 6 Air 3 GB variant

1 min read

TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand, celebrates today the 5-million happy customers base since its foray into the Indian smartphone market 3 years back. Additionally, the brand today also announced a launch of a new variant of SPARK 6 Air that sports a 3 GB RAM along with the 32 GB internal storage which can be expanded to 1TB with memory card at an aggressive price of INR 8,499.

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Most Important Updates —

Entertainment Kolkata Updates

TECNO celebrates 5 Million consumers in India, rolls out SPARK 6 Air 3 GB variant

1 min read
Kolkata Updates Lifestyle

Thousands of women inspired by Gandhi ji’s self reliance pick up`sui dhaga’to make khadi masks to combat covid, says environmentalist Arushi Nishank

4 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

‘GATE’ WAY TO LAURELS: UEMK SCRIPTS ANOTHER SUCCESS STORY

3 min read
International News Kolkata Updates

Toyota opens bookings for Urban Cruiser in India from 22 August

2 min read
//graizoah.com/afu.php?zoneid=3356010