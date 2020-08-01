TECNO enters the wireless space, launches Hipods H2 Bluetooth earbuds

TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand, expands its footprint into the truly wireless and

innovative audio devices space with the launch of its next-gen Hipods H2 Bluetooth earbuds. The brand,

which is synonymous with ‘industry-first’ smartphone devices in the affordable segment, promises to

offer a true wireless consumer experience with its new audio device that, priced aggressively at Rs

1,999, will also supplement the smartphone experience for its category consumers.

The Hipods H2 offers stereo sound effect augmented by Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) technology to

provide a wholesome listening experience. H2 can run for 6 hours on single charge, and up to 24 hours

when used with its portable charging case. With a mere 15-minute of charging, H2 can play for 2 hours.

The earbuds are also equipped with Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology that can

effectively reduce ambient sound to provide crisper audio and allows clear voice calling. The device is

also equipped with smart touch controls, IPX4 water protection, smart pop-up interface for instant

pairing and comes with the latest Bluetooth 5.0.

Commenting on the venture, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said, “We are excited to

announce the launch of TECNO Hipods H2 which also marks our foray into the TWS category. The India

TWS market has been growing consistently and the industry is expected to further grow in 2020 with

COVID-19 setting off a trend where people working from home and connecting through voice and video

calls become more appreciative of the convenience and reliability of TWS devices. The increasing audio

consumption, portability and smart assists are making TWS extremely popular among smartphone users

and driving demand. With Hipods H2, we, at TECNO, endeavour to build our own connected device

ecosystem of TECNO smartphones and extend the best audio experience at an affordable price.”

With Hipods H2, TECNO reinforces its commitment to its ‘ahead of the curve’ approach that aims to

provide future-ready, innovative products to its customers. TECNO will be coming out with another TWS

& smartphone offerings soon to further strengthen its position in the entry level and affordable

segments. The new products are expected to play a strong role in revolutionizing the affordable

connected device ecosystem in India.

Available in two color variants – Black and White; The USP of the Hipods H2 include:

 Real Stereo sound with AAC: To enhance the listening experience, the Hipods H2 are equipped

with an Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) technology. The earbuds have undergone Acoustic

measurements and testing to provide a natural and deep bass.

 24 hours of non-stop music: In-built with a 45 mAh battery in each earbud, the Hipods H2,

provides music playback for up to 6 hours on a single charge, enabling users with a long lasting,

seamless audio listening experience. When used with its portable charging case, the playback

time can be extended up to 24 hours. Also just a 15-minute charge gives an additional 2 hours of

playback.

 IPX4 water resistant: The IPX4 level protects the device from rain or sweat, making it the most

suitable device for fitness lovers or people doing outdoor activities, who don’t have to worry

about interruptions or spoilage of the device during their activities.

 Noise Cancellation (ENC): The environmental noise cancellation, deep bass and loud treble,

altogether intensifies the listening experience. The high performance, dual microphones are

induced with noise reduction technology, reduces environmental noise and offers clear phone

calls in a noisy environment.

 Smart touch controls: Control calls, music, volume, and activate the phone’s voice assistant with

Smart Touch Controls, by just a tap on the earbuds.

 120ms super low latency: The Hipod H2, provides the perfect sync between audio and video

while playing games or watching videos, by reducing the latency to 120 ms.

 Latest BT 5.0: The wireless earbuds encrypted with Bluetooth v5.0, provides a fast and stable

connection with both the earbuds for instant synchronization, with the transmission speed

being 2 times faster and the capacity being 8 times larger, altogether enhancing the audio

listening experience.

 Smart Pop-Up Interface: The Hipods H2 Bluetooth Earbuds features a Smart Pop-Up interface

for Instant Pairing that supports an automatic pop-up connection interface on recent Tecno

smartphones, as soon as the charging case is opened and Hipods H2 can be easily connected in

one click.

TECNO Hipods H2 will be available for sale on Amazon from July 27 (12 noon) and at TECNO’s offline

retail network of 35,000 outlets.