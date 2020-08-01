TECNO enters the wireless space, launches Hipods H2 Bluetooth earbuds

TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand, expands its footprint into the truly wireless and
innovative audio devices space with the launch of its next-gen Hipods H2 Bluetooth earbuds. The brand,
which is synonymous with ‘industry-first’ smartphone devices in the affordable segment, promises to
offer a true wireless consumer experience with its new audio device that, priced aggressively at Rs
1,999, will also supplement the smartphone experience for its category consumers.
The Hipods H2 offers stereo sound effect augmented by Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) technology to
provide a wholesome listening experience. H2 can run for 6 hours on single charge, and up to 24 hours
when used with its portable charging case. With a mere 15-minute of charging, H2 can play for 2 hours.
The earbuds are also equipped with Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology that can
effectively reduce ambient sound to provide crisper audio and allows clear voice calling. The device is
also equipped with smart touch controls, IPX4 water protection, smart pop-up interface for instant
pairing and comes with the latest Bluetooth 5.0.
Commenting on the venture, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said, “We are excited to
announce the launch of TECNO Hipods H2 which also marks our foray into the TWS category. The India
TWS market has been growing consistently and the industry is expected to further grow in 2020 with
COVID-19 setting off a trend where people working from home and connecting through voice and video
calls become more appreciative of the convenience and reliability of TWS devices. The increasing audio
consumption, portability and smart assists are making TWS extremely popular among smartphone users
and driving demand. With Hipods H2, we, at TECNO, endeavour to build our own connected device
ecosystem of TECNO smartphones and extend the best audio experience at an affordable price.”
With Hipods H2, TECNO reinforces its commitment to its ‘ahead of the curve’ approach that aims to
provide future-ready, innovative products to its customers. TECNO will be coming out with another TWS
& smartphone offerings soon to further strengthen its position in the entry level and affordable
segments. The new products are expected to play a strong role in revolutionizing the affordable
connected device ecosystem in India.
Available in two color variants – Black and White; The USP of the Hipods H2 include:
Real Stereo sound with AAC: To enhance the listening experience, the Hipods H2 are equipped
with an Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) technology. The earbuds have undergone Acoustic
measurements and testing to provide a natural and deep bass.
24 hours of non-stop music: In-built with a 45 mAh battery in each earbud, the Hipods H2,
provides music playback for up to 6 hours on a single charge, enabling users with a long lasting,
seamless audio listening experience. When used with its portable charging case, the playback
time can be extended up to 24 hours. Also just a 15-minute charge gives an additional 2 hours of
playback.
IPX4 water resistant: The IPX4 level protects the device from rain or sweat, making it the most
suitable device for fitness lovers or people doing outdoor activities, who don’t have to worry
about interruptions or spoilage of the device during their activities.
Noise Cancellation (ENC): The environmental noise cancellation, deep bass and loud treble,
altogether intensifies the listening experience. The high performance, dual microphones are
induced with noise reduction technology, reduces environmental noise and offers clear phone
calls in a noisy environment.
Smart touch controls: Control calls, music, volume, and activate the phone’s voice assistant with
Smart Touch Controls, by just a tap on the earbuds.
120ms super low latency: The Hipod H2, provides the perfect sync between audio and video
while playing games or watching videos, by reducing the latency to 120 ms.
Latest BT 5.0: The wireless earbuds encrypted with Bluetooth v5.0, provides a fast and stable
connection with both the earbuds for instant synchronization, with the transmission speed
being 2 times faster and the capacity being 8 times larger, altogether enhancing the audio
listening experience.
Smart Pop-Up Interface: The Hipods H2 Bluetooth Earbuds features a Smart Pop-Up interface
for Instant Pairing that supports an automatic pop-up connection interface on recent Tecno
smartphones, as soon as the charging case is opened and Hipods H2 can be easily connected in
one click.
TECNO Hipods H2 will be available for sale on Amazon from July 27 (12 noon) and at TECNO’s offline
retail network of 35,000 outlets.