September 19, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

TECNO launches SPARK Power 2 Air: The new Power Play Entertainment device

1 min read

TECNO rolled out yet another future-ready device, SPARK Power 2 Air. Priced at INR 8,499, SPARK Power 2 Air boasts of segment-first features like 6000 mAh battery, 13 MP Quad camera and 7’ dot notch display under 9K. SPARK Power 2 Air will be available on Flipkart (https://rb.gy/fhrgcn) for sale starting 20th September, 12 noon. 
Commenting on the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Transsion India, said,” Current situation demands more from smartphones. With a surge in average usage since lockdown, smartphones have become the go-to device for all kinds of work, information and entertainment purposes, especially for the people of the Aspirational Bharat for whom affordability is a priority and affording multiple devices an extravagance. Our customer-centric outlook and TECNO’s unique positioning in the sub-10k segment enable us to customize our products to meet people’s changing requirements. TECNO SPARK Power 2 Air, in keeping with our ‘ahead of the curve’ approach, is made to become the predominant device that can cater to all needs and reduce multi-tech dependence. At the same time, its superb display, large battery and superior camera make it the perfect entertainment powerhouse for the youth of Aspirational Bharat.” 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

“Discovery explores forgotten places in the new series ‘Lost Essence of India”

3 min read

ITC Ltd.’s Sunfeast YiPPee!’s 10th Anniversary celebrations make a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® achievement

3 min read

Munch your favourite snacks while enjoying the nail biting IPL matches during covid

You may have missed

1 min read

TECNO launches SPARK Power 2 Air: The new Power Play Entertainment device

1 min read

“Discovery explores forgotten places in the new series ‘Lost Essence of India”

3 min read

ITC Ltd.’s Sunfeast YiPPee!’s 10th Anniversary celebrations make a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® achievement

3 min read

Munch your favourite snacks while enjoying the nail biting IPL matches during covid

//graizoah.com/afu.php?zoneid=3356010