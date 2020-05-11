TECNO launches the largest Door-Step Delivery initiative with 35,000+retailers

TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand, launched its unique ‘Doorstep Delivery’

initiative with the largest offline retail network of 35,000 outlets across India in a bid to meet its

consumers’ smartphone demand as rules of lockdown are relaxed. The innovative model will help

retailer revive their businesses and empower consumers to select the product of their choice from the

safety of their homes.

Consumers can reach out to their preferred retailers at https://www.tecno-mobile.in/home-delivery and

enter their pin code details to initiate this service. The microsite with a store locator will assist in

mapping the retailer and their contact details, and the device will be delivered at their doorsteps by

their nearest retailer.

TECNO’s unique initiative will enable its consumers to connect and place order with their preferred

retailers as per the zoning guidelines of the government from the comfort of their home. All orders will

be delivered within 24 hours in compliance of the norms and guidelines prescribed by the Government

for zones created in the wake of the Covid-19 crises, and consumers will not incur any additional

charges.

Commenting on the initiative undertaken by TECNO, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TRANSSION India, said,

“We are a consumer-centric brand and at the time of crisis, when going out to a physical store is difficult

for consumers. We are taking a step towards bringing them closer to our 35,000 retailers. The Doorstep

Delivery initiative is an innovative lead generation model that will allow us to create an environment of

business continuity that will empower the retailers, the consumers and all those who are involved across

the supply chain. Operations will be carried out in conformity with the prescribed advisory and guidelines

set by the Government.”

Effective immediately, the doorstep delivery service will include TECNO’s popular smartphones with

many segment first features like CAMON 15, CAMON 15Pro and the Spark Go Plus. And consumers can

continue to avail the below offers

 Free Bluetooth earpiece worth INR 799 available for limited period only (with Spark Go plus only)

 1-time screen replacement, and 1-month extended warranty (12+1 month)

As part of the endeavor, TECNO’s 370+ service centers have already resumed operations and will restart

its Noida factory starting 11 th May, conforming to the advisory and guidelines of the state governments.

To ensure the initiative adheres to the highest safety standards, TECNO has assured that its retailers

would ensure safe and hygienic delivery, following all statutory requirements and regulations of the

Government. Earlier, TECNO also announced initiatives like implementing a two-month warranty

extension policy for its smartphones whose warranty expires during the period between March 20 and

May 31, 2020.