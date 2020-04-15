TECNO, smartphone brand, to provide ration kits to 60000+ people till 3rd May

TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand takes necessary and relevant steps to

support India’s fight against COVID-19. The brand has initiated multiple partnerships to provide

meals to people of the low-income communities affected by the outbreak of coronavirus. Through

its alliance with Zomato Feeding India and 100+ channel partners, TECNO will distribute ration kits

to support more than 60,000 people across India.

Commenting on this noble initiative and unique on-ground collaborations with channel partners,

Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said, “These are unprecedented and difficult times.

Our Honourable Prime Minister, his leadership team, our doctors and health members work

continuously to ensure our safety and well-being. The social distancing has been hard on

everyone, and especially those who lack access to basic and essential provisions like food. We, at

TECNO, are doing everything we can to support as many of them as possible; to ensure they have

food on their plates and enough ration to sustain themselves and their loved ones.”

Through Zomato Feeding India’s ‘Feed the Daily Wager’ project, TECNO will distribute ration kits to

support 20,000 people from local communities in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram. Talking about the

collaborative effort, Chandan Mendiratta, Head, Zomato Feeding India said, “These are trying

times, and it’s absolutely necessary for us to lend a helping hand to take care of the worst hit strata

of our population. Zomato Feeding India’s ‘Feed the Daily Wager’ initiative has been able to help

2.5 lakh households so far, and with support from Techno we are looking to enable another

20,000 in the National Capital Region. If you have not donated as yet or want to top up, go ahead

and visit https://www.feedingindia.org/donate to make a difference.”

Parallelly, TECNO in a unique on-ground combined initiative with its 100+channel partners’ will see

both parties contributing equally to supply ration and food to about 40000 needy people affected

across 140 cities during the lockdown period.

To begin with, TECNO alongwith its channel partners will inject Rs 60 lakhs in these efforts. The

idea is to have all parties contribute to create a sizable pool of funds that can be used to put

together an adequate stock of necessary food items required for supply.

Earlier, the company has also collaborated with key government institutions in the National Capital

Region like Yatharth Hospital & Noida police to supply masks and thermometers to healthcare and

administrative workers who are at the frontline, helping India combat the pandemic.

