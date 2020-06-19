TECNO SPARK Power 2 to be available from 23rd June

A move that will enhance the usability of smartphones in the sub-10k segment, TECNO, the

global premium smartphone brand, today launched the SPARK Power 2 that introduces two major

segment-first features: an enormous 7” Dot Notch display with stereo sound dual Speakers and a

massive 6000 mAh battery with 18W Fast Charger. These features, along with a 16 MP front camera and

16MP Quad Rear Camera in the sub-10k segment, exponentially enhance the immersive experience with

superlative audiovisual offerings and enable TECNO’s customers to rediscover telecommuting and

entertainment in much better and Bigger way

The pioneering 7” display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.6% screen body ratio makes the new

smartphone an entertainment ‘tour de force’, allowing category customers an opportunity to

experience movies, music and games almost similar to that of premium smartphones. It is also the Best

Battery Smartphone in the segment: the 6000 mAh battery with an 18W Fast Charger that will allow

customers to enjoy 3 continuous hours of calling on a 10-minute charge as well as the 50% of massive

6000mAh battery can be charged in just 1 hours’ time. TECNO SPARK 2 is available in two unique colour

variants: Ice Jadeite & Misty Grey.

Commenting on the SPARK POWER 2 launch, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said, “In the

wake of COVID-19, the importance of telecommuting has increased significantly. People’s smartphones

are now a primary medium of work, information and entertainment. With this increasing reliance on the

device, the demand for more, better features at an affordable price point has gone up. We, at TECNO,

are committed to our consumer-centric approach and accordingly, with SPARK Power 2, we are

providing consumers access to the two most important features in the sub-10k segment that directly

impact telecommuting – a large display that will make all audiovisual communication convenient and a

long-lasting battery that will ensure you are always connected with your environment. With this new

launch we will firmly establish Spark series as the Best battery Smartphone Series”

Mr. Talapatra further added, “As part of TECNO’s next growth phase, we are adopting a mix strategy to

maximize customer outreach pan India. While offline remains our dominant channel, we realize that

consumers are gravitating to the online space, and accordingly, we want to ramp up our online presence

with unique tie-ups with e-commerce platforms. Flipkart is currently the leader in the e-commerce

space and in mobile category, and we believe our collaboration with them for the sale of SPARK Power 2

is a great way to consolidate our online position.”

To celebrate the launch of TECNO SPARK Power 2 on Flipkart, Mr. Aditya Soni, Senior Director, Mobiles

at Flipkart. “Flipkart is always committed towards enhancing the smartphone offering across price

points for our consumers. We are excited to partner with Tecno to introduce the TECNO SPARK Power 2

and we believe that this smartphone will fulfil the growing consumer expectations from the sub-₹10,000

price point.”

Features that make SPARK POWER 2, a perfect entertainment package smartphone

BIG Display and Clearview entertainment

 Notching up its game, the phone is equipped with a segment first 7” HD+ Dot notch display with

20.5:9 aspect ratio, perfect for watching videos, reading, and browsing. SPARK Power 2 has an

exceptionally high category defining 480 nits accentuate the brightness even in the sunlight, so

that videos watching experience is always amazing. And it can be used with ease even in the

dark with Eye care mode which automatically adjusts the colours in the display that go easy on

your eyes. With 2.5D curved edges, 90.6% screen-to-body ratio, slim bezels & matte finish

coming together, SPARK Power 2 exquisite looks makes it an ideal device for consumers who

want their brand to reflect their personal style.

Best Battery smartphone for an Uninterrupted movie marathon experience

 The SPARK Power 2 has a massive battery of 6000 mAh with an 18W fast charger which enables

the device to run for 4 days on a single charge. Once fully charged you can enjoy 376 hours

standby time, 37 hours calling, 19 hours internet, 155 hours music, 13 hours game playing & 14

hours video playback. Leading to a smooth video watching, game playing, photography, and

music playback experience in a seamless format.

Powerful cameras

 The 16 MP selfie camera (F/2.0) with 78.3° view angle comes with Dual Flash and also features

AI Beauty, Wide Selfie, AR Mode, Portrait Mode, Custom Beauty Modes,. The Rear camera

comprises of 16MP AI Quad Camera with Quad Flash (F/1.85) with 115° Anti distortion Super

Wide Angle, 2.5cm Macro Photography, Bokeh Effect, Auto Scene Detection, AI Body Shaping, AI

HDR, AR Mode, Google Lens, AI Beauty, Panorama

Superior surround sound

 To enhance the overall multimedia experience, SPARK Power 2 pumps rich stereo audio output

from dual phone speakers powered by DIRAC to add depth to the video viewing experience on

the device.

BIGGER Storage

 The SPARK Power 2 hosts a 4GB RAM & 64GB ROM expandable upto 256GB. The device runs on

HIOS 6.1 based on Android 10 and an Octa core- 2.0GHz processor

BIG Security

 A smartphone with a solid security is a must nowadays. The SPARK Power 2 is equipped with a

Smart Fingerprint Sensor and Face Unlock 2.0. The Smart fingerprint sensor enables one to

perform functions like receiving and recording calls, taking photos and dismissing alarms. The

Face Unlock 2.0 tightens the security on your smartphone as it prevents the smartphone from

getting unlocked with eyes closed. It also holds a physical Smart Key leading to easy access to

Google Assistant.