Teko featuring actors Ritwick Chakraborty & Srabanti Chatterjee in lead roles is now going to release on 22nd November, 2019

Alokesh, a funny government employee is very much careful and proud of his hair. On the other hand Mina, alike Alokesh, is also very much conscious of her hair. eventually both of their family gave marriage proposal to each other through a match maker. As they both had a strong affection to their respective hairs, Alokesh and Mina both agreed to that marriage and they came in a relationship. Suddenly one day, attracted by an advertisement, Alokesh used a hair oil and the very next day he started losing his hairs. Alokesh was very disappointed and Mina also rejected him for marriage. Everyone started laughing at him but he never gave up. How he fought the peculiar situation and won Mina’s heart, is the crux of the story.

